Children safe after biological mother allegedly abducts them from foster mom

PALMDALE – A woman accused of kidnapping her two young children Saturday from their foster mother in Palmdale is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail, the sheriff’s department reported.

Reanna Jadine Quintanilla, 30, allegedly abducted her children on Saturday, Jan. 4, while they were eating with their foster mother at a fast-food restaurant in the 700 block of West Rancho Vista Boulevard, according to Deputy Edmo Luna and Deputy Juanita Navarro of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Quintanilla had fled with the children in a gray Ford SUV by the time deputies arrived at the scene, Luna said. Deputies had information that she was en route to Hollywood Burbank Airport and contacted Burbank airport police and the Transportation Security Administration, according to Luna.

Airport police located the suspect’s vehicle in a parking structure, and soon found the suspect and children inside an airport restaurant, where they were waiting to board a flight bound for Arizona, where the suspect has relatives, Luna said.

Airport police detained the suspect and the children until Palmdale deputies arrived. The children are in the custody of the county Department of Children and Family Services, according to Luna.

Quintanilla is being held at the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood.

