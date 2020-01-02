Off-duty corrections officer killed in motorcycle crash

LANCASTER – A 45-year-old motorcyclist died Tuesday after colliding with a vehicle that turned into his path in a Lancaster intersection, authorities said.

The collision happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, on Avenue J at Valley Central Way, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

The biker was riding a 2013 Suzuki motorcycle westbound on Avenue J, while Lonny Quintana of Lancaster was in a 2012 Honda CRV waiting to make a left turn from eastbound Avenue J onto northbound Valley Central Way. Quintana turned into the path of the motorcycle and both vehicles collided, according to the news release.

“The light color is in question, as witnesses put it at all three colors at the time of the collision,” the sheriff’s news release states.

“Impairment is not a factor in this collision, but speed appears to be at least a contributing factor for the motorcyclist,” the sheriff’s news release states.

The motorcyclist was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but he was 45 years old, according to the sheriff’s news release. Authorities told City News Service that the motorcyclist was a corrections officer believed to be heading to work at the Lancaster State Prison.

Anyone with witness information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact traffic investigators at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.

