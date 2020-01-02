Detectives searching For Lancaster woman suffering from diabetes, depression

LANCASTER – A 66-year-old Lancaster woman with urgent health needs has gone missing and sheriff’s detectives are continuing their search for her.

Mary Ann Clark, who is diabetic and suffers from depression, last had contact with her family at 12:51 p.m. on Dec. 20, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Details of where she was last seen were not released.

Clark is white, 5-feet-2 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has blue eyes and blonde shoulder-length hair. She was wearing blue jeans, white tennis shoes and a green hoodie sweater with skulls on it when last seen.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call the sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500 or 911. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

–