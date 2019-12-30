Motorcyclist killed in crash on Pearblossom Highway

LLANO – A 67-year-old motorcyclist from Florence, Arizona riding a 2004 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was killed Friday night in a single-vehicle crash on State Route 138 in Llano, the California Highway Patrol said.

The biker was unable to safely control his motorcycle due to ice on the road, according to a CHP statement.

The crash occurred around 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, in the eastbound lanes of SR-138, just east of Puzzle Canyon Road.

Witnesses said the biker was unable to slow down due to roadway conditions and the bike overturned onto its side. The biker was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

Anyone who witnessed this crash is encouraged to contact the CHP’s Antelope Valley office at 661-948-8541.

