Lancaster Sheriff’s Station issues safety tips for driving in the snow, on icy roads

LANCASTER – The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station’s Traffic Office and Detective Matthew Davis are reminding residents to drive slow and steady, be courteous to others, and prepare for sudden surprises when driving in the snow or on icy roads.

Authorities on Monday issued the following safety tips:

Stay home. Only go out if necessary. Even if you can drive well in bad weather, it’s better to avoid taking unnecessary risks by venturing out.

Drive slowly. Always adjust your speed down to account for lower traction when driving on snow or ice.

Accelerate and decelerate slowly. Apply the gas slowly to regain traction and avoid skids. Don’t try to get moving in a hurry, and take time to slow down for a stoplight. Remember: It takes longer to slow down on icy roads.

Increase your following distance. This increased margin of safety will provide the longer distance needed if you have to stop.

Know your brakes. Whether you have anti-lock brakes or not, keep the heel of your foot on the floor and use the ball of your foot to apply firm, steady pressure on the brake pedal.

Dealing with ice on the road

Unlike snow, ice is often invisible.

Look for reflections in the road surface ahead; what looks like water may be ice.

Are roadside puddles liquid or frozen?

If the swishing sound of your tires on a wet road goes quiet, you may be on ice.

One of the first signs of slippery conditions is if the steering becomes lighter to turn.

If you have any questions or concerns regarding this information, contact the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station’s Traffic Office at 661-940-3812.

[Information via news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.]

