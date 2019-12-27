The Antelope Valley Times

One dead, two critically hurt in collision of vehicle and big rig

LANCASTER – One person was killed and two others were critically injured in a collision late Thursday afternoon involving a vehicle and a big rig in the Lancaster area.

The collision happened around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, on Highway 138 west of 90th Street West, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

Leslie Billings, 41, of Rifle, Colo., was driving a 2006 Hyundai Santa Fe westbound on Highway 138 at “a speed greater than what was prudent for the current traffic conditions [snow, wet],” the CHP report states.

“Due to the unsafe speed,” Billings lost control and the Hyundai careened into the eastbound lane, colliding head-on with a 2007 Freight-liner Truck/Tractor, the CHP report states.

A backseat passenger in the Hyundai sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but he was a 56-year-old resident of Taft, Calif., according to the CHP report.

The Hyundai’s driver [Billings] and another passenger, 41-year-old Jonni Wallace of Glenwood Springs, Colo., sustained major injuries and were transported to Antelope Valley Hospital, according to the CHP report.

The big rig’s driver, 49-year-old Carlos Hurtado of Los Angeles, was not injured in the collision.

“Alcohol (and/or) drugs are not suspected to be a factor in this collision,” the CHP report states.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer T. Sanders at the Antelope Valley CHP Office at 661-948-8541.

  1. I find the “fatal crash” image at the top of this article inappropriate and insensitive. In fact, it is disgusting. This is real life, those are people with families, and you’re treating it like a Final Destination promo. Have some respect and professionalism.

