One dead, two critically hurt in collision of vehicle and big rig

LANCASTER – One person was killed and two others were critically injured in a collision late Thursday afternoon involving a vehicle and a big rig in the Lancaster area.

The collision happened around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, on Highway 138 west of 90th Street West, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

Leslie Billings, 41, of Rifle, Colo., was driving a 2006 Hyundai Santa Fe westbound on Highway 138 at “a speed greater than what was prudent for the current traffic conditions [snow, wet],” the CHP report states.

“Due to the unsafe speed,” Billings lost control and the Hyundai careened into the eastbound lane, colliding head-on with a 2007 Freight-liner Truck/Tractor, the CHP report states.

A backseat passenger in the Hyundai sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but he was a 56-year-old resident of Taft, Calif., according to the CHP report.

The Hyundai’s driver [Billings] and another passenger, 41-year-old Jonni Wallace of Glenwood Springs, Colo., sustained major injuries and were transported to Antelope Valley Hospital, according to the CHP report.

The big rig’s driver, 49-year-old Carlos Hurtado of Los Angeles, was not injured in the collision.

“Alcohol (and/or) drugs are not suspected to be a factor in this collision,” the CHP report states.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer T. Sanders at the Antelope Valley CHP Office at 661-948-8541.

–