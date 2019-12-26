Passenger killed in single vehicle crash, driver flees

PEARBLOSSOM – A passenger was killed, a second passenger sustained major injuries, and the driver fled the scene of a single-vehicle rollover crash near Pearblossom Monday night, authorities said.

It happened around 9:35 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, on Longview Road, south of Avenue S, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

All parties were in a gray 2001 Toyota sedan traveling southbound when the vehicle veered to the right, then to the left, and rolled over several times before coming to rest in the northbound lanes of Longview Road, according to the CHP report.

Passenger Jaime A. Hernandez, 28, of Pacoima was pronounced dead at the scene. Another passenger, 21-year-old Ricardo Barbosa of Pacoima, was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital with major injuries. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene and was listed as “unknown” on the CHP report.

“Excessive speed, alcohol, and drugs may be a contributing factor for the cause of this collision; however, a thorough investigation is on-going,” the CHP report states.

Questions regarding the driver’s identity and whether or not any arrests had been made were referred to the investigating detective, who was not available for comment Thursday morning.

Any witnesses are encouraged to contact the CHP’s Antelope Valley office at 661-948-8541.

Editor’s note: We will update this story if more information becomes available.

