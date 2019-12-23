Palmdale Regional Medical Center hosting blood drive

PALMDALE – Palmdale Regional Medical Center will host a blood drive this Thursday to replenish the community blood supply, which is extremely low for all blood types.

“Please let one of the last things you do in 2019 be donating blood,” said Julie Montague, Director of Marketing for Palmdale Regional. “It’s so important and important to know that the majority of donated blood at our blood drives will be used right here in the Antelope Valley.”

The American Red Cross is calling on eligible blood donors to schedule and keep a blood donation appointment at Palmdale Regional Medical Center on Thursday, Dec. 26, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Individuals who are 17 years of age, weigh at least 110 pounds and are generally in good health may be eligible to donate blood.

To schedule an appointment, email julie.montague@uhsinc.com or call Julie Montague at 661-382-6601. You may also go online to www.redcrossblood.org and search for blood drives in Palmdale.

[Information via news release from Palmdale Regional Medical Center.]

