Officials investigating death of inmate at Lancaster prison

LANCASTER – Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate at a state prison facility in Lancaster as a possible homicide committed by a fellow inmate.

Timothy Johnson, 55, was found applying pressure to his bleeding neck at the California State Prison at around 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17. Staff called an ambulance, which took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:45 p.m, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Officials identified fellow inmate, Noel Mayorga, 44, as a suspect in the homicide, authorities said. Mayorga is being held in segregated housing pending an investigation into the death, according to the CDCR.

Mayorga is serving 32 years and eight months for two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, a second-strike offense, and two counts of DUI resulting in great bodily injury or death to more than one victim, according to the CDCR.

Johnson was serving life in prison with the possibility of parole for first-degree burglary and second-degree burglary, a second-strike offense, the CDCR reported.

The investigation is being handled by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office and the California State Prison, Los Angeles County Investigative Services Unit.

