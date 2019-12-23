Lancaster named the B.E.S.T. by the American Public Works Association

LANCASTER – The city of Lancaster was recently honored by the American Public Works Association Southern California Chapter with two B.E.S.T. Project of the Year awards.

A.P.W.A. bestows these honors to agencies that are “Building Excellence, Shaping Tomorrow” in the public works industry.

The first of Lancaster’s B.E.S.T. Project awards was earned for the renovation of the 15th Street East and West intersections along Lancaster Boulevard — previously ranked as two of the city’s highest incident intersections. The project received the B.E.S.T. Transportation Project of the Year award for the boldness of its design and successful deployment of several safety enhancements, such as roundabouts and lane reductions.

The city of Lancaster received its second B.E.S.T. award for its See and Be Seen Bicycle & Pedestrian Safety Education campaign. To address high bicycle and pedestrian collisions in the heart of the city, Lancaster developed artistic signal cabinet wraps focused on the safety of cyclists and pedestrians, as well as Safe Routes to School education. Funded by the California Office of Traffic Safety, what started with a single corridor concept grew into a multifaceted campaign with 35 wrapped cabinets throughout the city, school outreach education, and a social media campaign. See and Be Seen is the first cabinet wrap program in the nation to integrate traffic safety education with the artistic wrapping of signal cabinets.

Funding for this bicycle and pedestrian safety education program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“I look forward to seeing how our Public Works team continues to improve not only infrastructure but our residents’ quality of life in the years to come,” said Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris.

[Information via news release from the city of Lancaster.]

