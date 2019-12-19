Palmdale City Hall to close for Christmas, furlough and New Year’s holidays

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s administrative and business offices will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 24, through Wednesday, Jan. 1, in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s holiday, as part of a cost saving unpaid furlough. City offices will reopen Thursday, Jan. 2, for regular business hours, from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Public works crews will be working through the furlough to handle any emergencies that may arise. Emergencies include sewer overflows, roadway/right of way hazards, including downed tree limbs, downed signs and potholes, or broken sprinkler lines in city parks and landscaped areas. To report emergencies after hours, weekends or on holidays, call 661-267-5338 or download the Recycle Coach app through the Google Play or Apple App store. Issues may also be reported online at www.CityofPalmdale.org.

Maintenance functions, such as street sweeping and park maintenance, will continue during the furlough. In the event of emergencies, residents may call Palmdale’s emergency number at 661-267-5338 and staff will respond.

The City’s furlough does not affect local Los Angeles County Sheriff’s or Fire services.

The Palmdale City Library will only be closed Tuesday, Dec. 24, Wednesday, Dec. 25, Tuesday, Dec. 31, and Wednesday, Jan. 1. Online services will be available during the closure at www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

The Chimbole Cultural Center will be closed Sunday, Dec. 21, through Friday, Jan. 12, for the furlough and for scheduled maintenance. For questions or assistance, call Palmdale’s Recreation and Culture office at 661-267-5611.

The Palmdale Playhouse will be closed from Monday, Dec. 23, through Sunday, Jan. 5, for scheduled programs and classes. Tickets for upcoming Playhouse events may be purchased any time online at www.PalmdalePlayhouse.com.

South Antelope Valley Emergency Services (SAVES) will be closed for regular services from Monday, Dec. 16, through Thursday, Jan. 2, and will reopen Monday, Jan. 6. Residents who require temporary services from SAVES during the furlough are encouraged to contact Saint Vincent de Paul, located at 1600 E Ave. R-4, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Palmdale. They will be providing food assistance on the following days: Dec. 18, Dec. 23, and Dec. 30. The distribution will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and check-in starts at 8:30 a.m. An ID is required to receive food assistance. For more information, contact Saint Vincent de Paul at 661-947-3306.

The Palmdale Transportation Center will remain open, providing Metrolink and Greyhound service on its regular schedule, except on the federally recognized observance of Christmas Day, Dec. 25, and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, when the facility will be open on a modified weekend schedule. (On Jan. 1, Metrolink will operate a train to accommodate Tournament of Roses Parade attendees).

The Volunteer Program at the City Maintenance Yard will be closed during the furlough week and will reopen on Thursday, Jan. 2, at 6 a.m.

Legacy Commons for Active Seniors will be closed for classes and activities from Tuesday, Dec. 24, through Wednesday, Jan. 1, and will reopen on Thursday, Jan. 2. During the furlough, the congregate meal program, provided by Santa Clarita Valley Senior Services, will continue on a modified box lunch schedule at Legacy Commons, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on the following days.

Holiday Congregate Meal Schedule

Dec 24 – No lunch service

Dec. 25 – No lunch Service

Dec. 26—Box lunch available, order in advance

Dec. 27 Box lunch available, order in advance

Dec 30 –Box lunch service, order in advance

Dec. 31 —Box lunch available, order in advance

Jan. 1 – No Lunch Service

Jan. 2– Normal lunch schedule resumes

To ensure a box lunch, individuals must sign up in advance by calling Legacy Commons and asking for Beattie at 661-267-5904.

The Joe Davies Heritage Airpark at Palmdale Plant 42 will be closed during the furlough. It will reopen Friday, Jan. 10, and begin its regular hours: Friday and Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting.

Recreation & Culture Programs

Although the Palmdale’s Recreation & Culture office will be closed, residents may view upcoming programs and register for them online at www.PlayPalmdale.com.

Business Licenses

Businesses that have business licenses with the city of Palmdale with an expiration date of Dec. 31, 2019, may pay their fee online during the city’s unpaid furlough in December. Business licenses may be paid online, 24 hours a day, seven days a week during the furlough by visiting https://blicense.cityofpalmdale.org/WebRenewals/ .

Parking & Administrative Citations

Parking and administrative citations may be paid online at www.cityofpalmdale.org/206/Citations during the furlough, 24 hours 7 days a week. Citations may also be paid or disputed by phone by calling 866-420-2894, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. During the furlough, tow releases may be paid at the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station at 750 East Avenue Q in Palmdale.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

