Lancaster Homes waiting list for elderly families remains open

LANCASTER – The Los Angeles County Development Authority is extending the closing date from Dece. 31, 2019, to March 31, 2020, for the Lancaster Homes 120-unit multi-family site.

The LACDA has been accepting registrants since August. Lancaster Homes provides housing for elderly families and is a one and two-bedroom, smoke-free community located in Lancaster. Registrants may add their name to the waiting list between now and March 31, 2020, at 11:59 p.m.

Interested persons may register at lacda.org, or by calling 626-586-1845. This waiting list is not for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program.

An elderly family is a household whose head, co-head, spouse, or sole member is a person who is at least 62 years old. The elderly family may include two or more persons who are at least 62 years of age living together, or one or more persons who are at least 62 years of age living with one or more live-in aides. Registrants will not be accepted for households that are non-elderly (61 years old or below).

Applicants will be selected from the waiting list in order of admission preferences, followed by date and time. For more information on LACDA’s programs, call 626- 262-4510.

[Information via news release from Los Angeles County.]

–