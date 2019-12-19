Juveniles arrested for burglarizing Summerwind Elementary

LANCASTER – A 15-year-old and a 17-year-old were arrested early Thursday morning for allegedly smashing the windows of multiple classroom bungalows and stealing several iPads and food from Summerwind Elementary School in Palmdale, authorities said.

Around 2 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, Palmdale Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a burglary alarm call at the school and detained two juveniles that were trying to flee the campus, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

“Multiple window-smash burglaries occurred to various classroom bungalows at the location. The subjects were making multiple trips ferrying stolen property to the backyard of one of the subject’s grandmother’s house, which faced and shared a common fence line with the school,” the news release states.

Deputies recovered all the stolen property from the grandmother’s backyard, including two dozen iPads and various food items, sheriffs officials said.

“One of the subject’s became uncooperative and kicked out the patrol car window. Glass shards from the broken glass got into a deputies eye,” the news release states.

The injured deputy was transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation and treatment. The juveniles were transported to Sylmar Juvenile Hall. They’re facing charges of burglary, vandalism, resisting arrest and battering an officer causing injury, according to the news release.

The incident remains under investigation.

