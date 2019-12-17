Palmdale City Library holiday party this Wednesday

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Library will host its annual Holiday Party this Wednesday featuring music, food and crafts.

The event, which is free and open to all ages, begins at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the Libary, located at 700 East Palmdale Boulevard.

Harpist Liza Wallace will perform live at 1 p.m., with crafts to follow at 3 p.m. Santa Claus will stop by at 4 p.m. to meet with the kids and hear what they would like to have for Christmas.

“At this special time of year, the library staff and Friends of the Palmdale City Library invite our residents to come and spend a few moments with us in your local public library,” said Library Director, Robert Shupe. “As a community gathering place, we have arranged for some special guests to join us that day to help spread some holiday cheer.”

This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Palmdale City Library.

Liza Wallace grew up immersed in the vibrant musical culture of the San Francisco Bay Area and now is based in Los Angeles. As a composer and arranger, her work draws from the rhythmically passionate music of Venezuela, Brazil, and Cuba and the melodically enthralling music of North American Jazz and Folk traditions. Her compositions and arrangements synthesize these styles, creating a diverse musical experience.

A singer, harpist, composer and arranger, Wallace has released two albums, Carousel in 2009 and Waken in 2013. Her recent album, Waken, was recorded in Bloomington, Indiana with her ensemble, The Present Time Ensemble. This unique group consists of harp, voice, clarinet, violin, cello, bass, and percussion in what might be called a chamber popular music ensemble. She also performs with her trio, Primary Colors, an ensemble formed in Los Angeles consisting of harp, voice, saxophone, and percussion and as a soloist.

Wallace has worked and performed with such Grammy award winning artists as Elton John, musical theater star Kristin Chenoweth, Salsa composer/pianist Gonzola Grau, Tango bassist Pablo Aslan, jazz singer Silvia McNair and Flamenco guitarist Adam del Monte. She recently won the American Harp Society-LA Chapter Composition Competition for her piece “One-Winged Flight” which she has presented along with other original compositions internationally at harp festivals in Brazil, Chile, Mexico, and Germany.

For more information on the Palmdale City Library’s holiday party, call 661-267-5600 or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

