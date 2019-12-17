Man’s death near Lancaster propane storage yard attributed to natural causes

LANCASTER – A man who appeared to be in his 70s was found dead Monday outside a propane storage yard in Lancaster, where overnight temperatures near freezing have been reported.

The body was found around 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, in the 200 block of East Avenue H, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Homicide detectives were dispatched to investigate, but the man’s death was initially attributed to natural causes, a deputy said.

The man’s name was not immediately released. No further information on the incident was immediately available.

Editor’s note: We will update this story if more details become available.

