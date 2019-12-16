Man suffering from Alzheimers missing in Lancaster

LANCASTER MISSING – A 73-year-old man who has Alzheimers and suffers seizures went missing in Lancaster and sheriff’s detectives asked for public help to find him.

Carlos Rodas was last seen about 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at his residence in the in the 44000 block of 15th Street West, the department said.

Rodas is Hispanic. He stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes, the LASD said.

He was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, black pants and black shoes, the LASD reported.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call the sheriff’s department at 323-890-5500 or 911. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.