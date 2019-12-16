The Antelope Valley Times

Your community. Your issues. Your news.

Help Lancaster detectives find burglary suspect

by 3 Comments

[Image via LASD]
LANCASTER – Lancaster Sheriff’s Stations are seeking the public’s help to locate a suspected burglar.

Kobe Louis Smith is wanted for burglary and has a no bail warrant, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

Smith is a 21-year-old male with black hair and brown eyes who stands about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 125 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kobe Smith is encouraged to contact Detective Keesee at Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.

Filed Under: Crime/ Safety, Home, Lancaster

3 comments

3 comments for "Help Lancaster detectives find burglary suspect"

  2. Tell them to ask LEAPS.Tell them to ask LEAPS.LEAPS is the sentinel in the sky.LEAPS is the sentinel in the sky.That is what Rex told us.That is what Rex told us.That is what Rex sold us.That is what Rex sold us.For $90,000.00 a month.For $90,000.00 a month.For what?For what?Crime is going up.Crime is going up.LEAPS is worthless.LEAPS is worthless.It only caught two Walmart shoplifters.It only caught two Walmart shoplifters.I can catch two Walmart shoplifters.I can catch two Walmart shoplifters.For less than $10,800,000.00.For less than $10,800,000.00.Which is what LEAPS costs us.Which is what LEAPS cost us.For ten years.For ten years.No to LEAPS.No to LEAPS.Yes to Sherriffs.Yes to Sherriffs.More boots on the ground.More boots on the ground.No to LEAPS.No to LEAPS.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *