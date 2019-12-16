Help Lancaster detectives find burglary suspect

LANCASTER – Lancaster Sheriff’s Stations are seeking the public’s help to locate a suspected burglar.

Kobe Louis Smith is wanted for burglary and has a no bail warrant, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

Smith is a 21-year-old male with black hair and brown eyes who stands about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 125 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kobe Smith is encouraged to contact Detective Keesee at Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.

