The Antelope Valley Times

Your community. Your issues. Your news.

Officials celebrate Upper Amargosa Recharge project ribbon cutting

by 2 Comments

Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer turns on the valve to allow water to flow into an Upper Amargosa Recharge pond. [Contributed]
PALMDALE – Local, county and state officials gathered Thursday to celebrate the ribbon cutting for the Upper Amargosa Creek Recharge project near the California Aqueduct at 25th St. West and Elizabeth Lake Road.

The $17 million project, a collaborative effort between the City of Palmdale, Palmdale Water District, Antelope Valley-East Kern Water Agency and the Los Angeles County Water Districts, pipes State Water Project water from the California Aqueduct to a series of recharge ponds where the water percolates through the ground into the aquifer beneath.

The location is a natural recharge basin for the area that allows water to seep into the ground at a rate of 1.5 feet a day to increase the groundwater table.

In addition to improving the regional water resource supply, it will promote further preservation of the Amargosa Creek corridor and provide the community with a nature park to enjoy.

Pathways weave through the newly created nature park and around the recharge basins among specific plant species adapted to the desert environment. At strategic locations along the path, education kiosks and interpretive plaques provide information on the desert environment, urban runoff, watershed processes, and the recharge facilities.

Additionally, future shade covers and picnic tables located throughout the park will invite community members to sit down, relax, and enjoy their natural surroundings.

In the future, recycled water from the Palmdale wastewater treatment plant will also be piped to the recharged basins to further help feed the aquifer.

Guest speakers at the ribbon cutting ceremony included Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer, Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa, Councilmember Austin Bishop, State Senator Scott Wilk, Assemblyman Tom Lackey, Adam Ariki of Los Angeles County Waterworks, Vic Nguyen of the California Department of Water Resources, Palmdale Water District Director Vincent Dino, and AVEK General Manager Dwayne Chisam.

“Above and beyond the magnitude and importance of this project, it is very impressive to see how so many different agencies worked together on what was often a complicated and tricky process,” Hofbauer said. “Kudos to the staff and leadership of these agencies, as well as the contractors who came together to make this important project a reality.”

“We are honored to be a partner in this important community project,” said PWD President Vincent Dino. “The purpose of this recharge is two-pronged – to serve as a resource for Antelope Valley’s water banking needs and to provide residents with a prime recreational area. This is a prime example of how agencies are working together to secure water for the future.”

For PWD, the recharge project will increase groundwater supply to the District’s existing wells, allowing greater operational flexibility in its water delivery system. The recharge capacity is expected to be in the range of 1,600 to 2,300 acre-feet of water per year. PWD’s share of the $17 million cost is $1.25 million.

Construction of the project, which started in late 2018, was divided into two phases. The first phase involved the construction of a 48-inch conveyance pipeline to divert water from the State Water Project’s aqueduct to the recharge site. During the second phase, the construction of the recharge basins, Amargosa Creek realignment, habitat restoration, and creation of a nature park for public use took place.

According to the city’s plans, the recharge basins were constructed on about 20 acres to the east and west of 25th Street West.

Ribbon cutting. [L to R] Palmdale Sr. Civil Engineer Mike Shahbakhti, Palmdale City Manager Jim Purtee, Palmdale Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa, Palmdale Councilmember Austin Bishop, CA Dept. of Water Resources Region Chief Vic Nguyen, Adam Ariki of LA County Waterworks, AVEK Director Frank Donato, Assemblyman Tom Lackey, Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer, AVEK Director Gary Van Dam, State Senator Scott Wilk, PWD Boardmember Vince Dino, Chuck Bostwick representing Supervisor Kathryn Barger, and Palmdale Director of Public Works Chuck Heffernan. [Contributed]
[Contributed]

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale and Palmdale Water District.]

Filed Under: Featured, Palmdale

2 comments

2 comments for "Officials celebrate Upper Amargosa Recharge project ribbon cutting"

  1. Great idea to sink millions of gallons of water virtually right into the San Andreas Fault zone where it has been locked and loaded and waiting break. Might as well just start fracking in that area to give it an additional boost.

    Reply

  2. $17 Million to turn on a water valve that was sitting there before project started and creates one of the ugliest looking parks in AV. One could of created the same thing for a fraction of the price. And had a tree lined landscape multipurpose trail stretching from 25th Street West to 10th Street West Shopping centers. Put in two bridges over Amargosa Wash @ 20th & 15th Street West to serve community and open up area. And put in a really beautiful real park. Big fail and lack of Vision and common sense by our leadership. I hope AV learns from this expensive eyesore and starts thinking smart!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *