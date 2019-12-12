Championship game rally and sendoff planned for Highland football team

PALMDALE – The community is encouraged to attend a community rally and championship game sendoff this Friday for the Highland High School Bulldogs.

The rally will take place at the school, located at 39055 25th St. West in Palmdale.

Those planning to attend should arrive 11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at the campus parking lot where the buses park. The team will board the bus at approximately 11:45 a.m. and will leave at noon. Palmdale Sheriff’s deputies and LA County Sherriff Fire staff will provide an escort from the school to the Antelope Valley Freeway. Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer and councilmembers will be on hand for the sendoff.

The Bulldogs will play Ripon High School in the Division 4-AA state championship game on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 6 p.m.

A Highland Bulldogs football game watch party will start at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday at Transplants Brewing Company, located at 40242 La Quinta Ln Unit 101, in Palmdale. Admission is free.

The game is also available by streaming online at www.nfhsnetwork.com/ by subscription.

To learn more about the Highland Bulldogs championship run and how you can help them, please visit https://www.facebook.com/highlandhighschoolbulldogs/ .

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

