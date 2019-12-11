Los Angeles County development authority director resigns

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday accepted the resignation of County Development Authority Executive Director Monique King-Viehland.

King-Viehland’s resignation comes just one week after the head of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, Peter Lynn, announced he was stepping down. Both will leave their posts at year’s end.

King-Viehland has worked for the agency since 2015 and was the first black woman to lead the organization. She was named acting executive director in October 2017 and executive director four months later.

Under her leadership, the agency merged what was the Community Development Commission and Housing Authority into the LACDA in an effort to reposition the agency as a forward-thinking, industry leader in the provision of affordable housing, community and economic development. King-Viehland focused on enhancing operational and organizational effectiveness by utilizing a systems-thinking approach to reorganizing the agency.

The combined agency adopted a new vision — to end generational poverty and homelessness, encourage community development and empower Los Angeles County residents and businesses to reach their full potential. Countywide homelessness has increased more than 32% since 2015 to nearly 59,000 people, with a higher percentage living on the street in tents and cars. However, the agency has increased the number of affordable and supportive housing units ten-fold, increased rental voucher commitments by more than 100% for supportive housing developments and assisted thousands of individuals and families in securing housing through Measure H funding, according to the LACDA.

Due to an aggressive effort to increase diversity, equity and inclusion, the agency also has the most diverse executive leadership team in its history, reflecting the diversity of Los Angeles County, according to the authority.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve alongside the most dedicated, compassionate and empathic group of people I have ever worked with,” King-Viehland said in a statement announcing her resignation. “Thank you for all you do for the residents of Los Angeles County.”

Deputy Executive Director Emilio Salas will serve as acting executive director as the county seeks a permanent replacement.

