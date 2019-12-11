Joe Davies Heritage Airpark to host winter holiday tour

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s Joe Davies Heritage Airpark at Palmdale Plant 42 will host a Winter Holiday Tour this Friday.

Gates will be open from 5 to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, at the Airpark, located at 2001 Avenue P. The tour will begin at 6:30 p.m. Admission and parking are free.

Picnic tables and BBQs will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Enjoy your favorite aircraft aglow in holiday lights” said Palmdale’s Director of Recreation and Culture Keri Smith. “Wander the trails while listening to the sounds of holiday music. Enjoy a meal or make some s’mores for a night to remember.”

For more information, call 661-267-5611.

About Joe Davies Heritage Airpark

Joe Davies Heritage Airpark at Palmdale Plant 42 is a family friendly destination centered around displays of aircraft that portray the rich aerospace heritage and present the historical significance of United States Air Force Plant 42. Visitors to Joe Davies Heritage Airpark may view a collection of aircraft flown, tested, designed, produced or modified at United States Air Force Plant 42. The airpark includes 21 retired military aircraft on static display, plus a 1/8 scale model of the B-2 Spirit, an AGM-28 Hound Dog Missile, a B-52, a C-46, and various aircraft components. When fully developed, the airpark will showcase over 40 retired military and civilian aircraft.

For more information, visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/205/Joe-Davies-Heritage-Airpark.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

