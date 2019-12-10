AV woman pleads not guilty to boyfriend’s stabbing death

LANCASTER – An Antelope Valley woman accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend in Lake Los Angeles about eight months ago entered a not guilty plea Tuesday.

Melissa Buranasombati, 32, was charged April 12 with murder — along with a knife use allegation — for the April 9 stabbing of Edward Cole, 31, at a home in the 41700 block of 156th Street East. He was pronounced dead at a hospital of a stab wound to the chest, according to the coroner’s office.

Buranasombati was arrested that day by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies and has remained behind bars since then.

She is due back in a Lancaster courtroom Jan. 24 for a hearing to determine if there is sufficient evidence for the case against her to proceed to trial.

If convicted as charged, Buranasombati could face a maximum of 26 years to life in state prison, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

