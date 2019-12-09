Two arrested, drugs seized after pursuit in Rosamond

ROSAMOND – A man and a woman were arrested and are facing gang and drug charges after fleeing a traffic stop in Rosamond Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident began around 12:42 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, when Rosamond deputies initiated a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation in the area of 20th Street West and Center Street, according to a news release from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the vehicle, 20-year-old Terrie Salas, “accelerated away from deputies and a pursuit was initiated. Within a short distance, Salas lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a fence and stop sign,” the news release states.

Salas and her passenger, 27-year-old Bryan Epperson, were detained at the scene.

“During a search of the vehicle, deputies located an operable .22 caliber rifle, more than one ounce of suspected methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia,” the news release states.

Salas was arrested for numerous criminal charges, including driving with a suspended license, evading a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance for sale, and participating in a street gang. She was jailed in lieu of more than $100,000 bail, according to Kern County inmate records.

Epperson was arrested for possession of a firearm by a felon, resisting a peace officer, and participating in a street gang. He was jailed without bail.

Anyone with information about this incident [case # 2019-00196271] is encouraged to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.

–