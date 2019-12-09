“Saay Whaaat?!” is the theme tagline for the 2020 AV Fair and Alfalfa Festival

LANCASTER – “Saay Whaaat?!” is the theme tagline for the 2020 Antelope Valley Fair and Alfalfa Festival, Fair officials announced Monday.

The winning theme was chosen by the Fair Association’s Board of Directors from a field of nearly 500 entries in the Fair’s annual theme contest. The top theme was submitted by Robert Sepulveda, a second time tagline winner. In 2017, Sepulveda submitted the winning tagline “Cele-Grape-tion.”

“I’m thrilled that ‘Saay Whaaat?!’ was selected for the 2020 Fair tagline. It’s quirky yet relatable to most people,” Sepulveda said.

As the theme tagline winner, Sepulveda will receive Fair tickets to all events, have the option to participate in several pre-Fair events, and more.

“I’ve been going to the Antelope Valley Fair for many, many years. When I attend the Fair, I see so many family and friends… it’s just like getting a big community hug every summer,” Sepulveda added.

“This year’s selected tagline, ‘Saay Whaaat?!’ sets the tone for another fun year for both a creative theme and marketing messaging,” said AV Fair and Event Center CEO Dan Jacobs. “We’re very excited for the upcoming Fair season where we’ll have a few surprises this year.”

The dates of the 2020 AV Fair and Alfalfa Festival are August 21 to 30, 2020. For all AV Fair and Event Center information, visit avfair.com.

[Information via news release from the Antelope Valley Fair Association.]

