Emergency homeless shelter opens in central Palmdale

PALMDALE – An emergency homeless shelter opens Monday, Dec. 9, in central Palmdale and will operate through March, according to an announcement by Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger.

The shelter will be open 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily at the Antelope Valley YouthBuild facility, located at 38626 Ninth Street East, the same location used as a shelter last winter.

People will not be allowed to walk up to the site, but must go to pickup locations.

A van will pick up people daily in Palmdale at:

4:30 p.m. at the parking lot at the southeast corner of 20th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard.

5 p.m. at 10th Street East and Avenue Q-12.

5:45 p.m. on the south side of Palmdale Boulevard west of Third Street East.

6:15 p.m. at Sierra Highway and Avenue Q-7.

A shelter also operates at 45160 60th Street West in Lancaster. No walk-ins are allowed there either.

Vans for the Lancaster shelter pick people up at 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m., 9 p.m., and 10 p.m. outside Grace Resource Center on Sierra Highway south of Avenue I, and near the Bartz-Altadonna Community Health Center at Gingham Avenue and East Avenue K-6.

Both shelters are open to men and women.

The shelter in Palmdale is operated by Volunteers of America – Greater Los Angeles. The shelter in Lancaster is operated by the Salvation Army.

For more information, call the countywide winter shelter hotline is 800-548-6047.

[Information via news release from Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger.]