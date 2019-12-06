The Antelope Valley Times

Your community. Your issues. Your news.

Palmdale congratulates Lockheed Martin on new facility groundbreaking

by Leave a Comment

[L to R] Jeff Babione, Vice President and General Manager, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Skunk Works®; Mike Sarpu, Vice President and General Manager, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, Operations; Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer; California State Senator Scott Wilk, CA-21; California Assemblyman Tom Lackey, CA-36; Mr. Lenny Mendonca, Senior Economic and Business Advisor to California Governor Gavin Newsom; and Matt Eddleman, Senior Vice President of Operations, The Austin Company. [Contributed]
PALMDALE – Local, regional, and state officials were on hand recently to celebrate the start of construction on Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Advanced Development Programs’ (Skunk Works) new 208,000 sq. ft., state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Plant 42 in Palmdale.

The new Low Bay Advanced Manufacturing Facility, the first new building at the plant in almost 30 years, will allow Lockheed Martin to integrate the use of AI, robotics, and other advanced technologies that help reduce costs, while incorporating advanced safety features for the workforce.

Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer presented Lockheed with a certificate of appreciation and shared his remarks with the guests in attendance.

“Lockheed Martin is an important aerospace and defense partner, and today’s groundbreaking is another indication of their commitment to ensuring their ongoing support of vital national security missions,” Hofbauer said. “It will also have a very positive impact on the local economy.”

Other speakers included Jeff Babione, Vice President and General Manager, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics’ Advanced Development Programs, Skunk Works; State Senator Scott Wilk, CA-21; and State Assemblyman Tom Lackey, CA-36.

For more information, contact Stephanie Stallings at 661-406-3661 or email stephanie.m.stallings@lmco.com.

Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer presented Lockheed with a certificate of appreciation during the groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. (Contributed)
[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

Filed Under: Featured, Palmdale

0 comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *