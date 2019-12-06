Palmdale congratulates Lockheed Martin on new facility groundbreaking

PALMDALE – Local, regional, and state officials were on hand recently to celebrate the start of construction on Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Advanced Development Programs’ (Skunk Works) new 208,000 sq. ft., state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Plant 42 in Palmdale.

The new Low Bay Advanced Manufacturing Facility, the first new building at the plant in almost 30 years, will allow Lockheed Martin to integrate the use of AI, robotics, and other advanced technologies that help reduce costs, while incorporating advanced safety features for the workforce.

Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer presented Lockheed with a certificate of appreciation and shared his remarks with the guests in attendance.

“Lockheed Martin is an important aerospace and defense partner, and today’s groundbreaking is another indication of their commitment to ensuring their ongoing support of vital national security missions,” Hofbauer said. “It will also have a very positive impact on the local economy.”

Other speakers included Jeff Babione, Vice President and General Manager, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics’ Advanced Development Programs, Skunk Works; State Senator Scott Wilk, CA-21; and State Assemblyman Tom Lackey, CA-36.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

