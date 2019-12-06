Help detectives ID suspects wanted for discharging firearm

LANCASTER – If you recognize any of these individuals, then Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives would like to hear from you.

The suspects are wanted for negligent discharge of a firearm.

The crime happened Oct. 11 near 8th Street East and Avenue J-12 in Lancaster, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“The suspects were seen entering the desert… and firing several rounds from a handgun into the air. This act of negligence is unacceptable in our city,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of these suspects is encouraged to contact Detective Esswein at Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at (661) 948-8466.