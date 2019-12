LANCASTER – If you recognize this man, then Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives would like to hear from you.

The suspect is wanted for an aggravated assault that occurred in Lancaster.

He is described as black, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, between 150 and 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of this suspect is encouraged to contact Detective Grajales at Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.