Construction underway for North Los Angeles County Regional Center’s new facility

LANCASTER – The North Los Angeles County Regional Center will be relocating and expanding from its existing 20,000 square foot facility in the Lancaster Business Park to a facility double its size at a revitalized property on 10th Street West in Lancaster.

NLACRC is a non-profit organization under contract with the California Department of Developmental Services to provide community-based services to persons of all ages who have intellectual and developmental disabilities. NLACRC has been serving the Antelope, San Fernando and Santa Clarita Valley areas for more than 35 years and currently serves over 18,000 individuals. Most of the services are free regardless of age or income.

“The crucial services provided by the North Los Angeles County Regional Center enrich our community as a whole and we are very pleased to see these services expand within the city,” Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris stated in a news release.

The new 40,000 square foot site currently under construction is an infill development which will help eliminate blight along one of the major thoroughfares of the city.

Fraber Properties, the developer for this project, is working extensively to revitalize the property. The original building sat vacant for years and was blighted and deteriorated. Thanks to the efforts of Fraber Properties Principal Frank Visco, the dilapidated structure has been demolished and a brand-new building is being constructed to meet the needs of NLACRC.

The new facility is slated to open next year. NLACRC’s current building, located at 43210 Gingham Avenue, Suite 6, will remain open until then.

For more information regarding NLACRC and its services, visit https://www.facebook.com/NLACRC/.

[Information via news release from the city of Lancaster.]

