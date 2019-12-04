AVTA “Stuff-a-Bus” toy drive for kids kicks off this Saturday

LANCASTER – The Antelope Valley Transit Authority will be kicking off its Stuff-A-Bus Holiday Toy Drive this Saturday, Dec. 7, by taking part in the “Twas the Moon Landing Before Christmas” parade in downtown Lancaster. The parade will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on The BLVD, between 10th Street West and Division Street.

The Stuff-A-Bus Holiday Toy Drive will be collecting enough unwrapped toys, clothing and gifts to fill a specially decorated all-electric 40-foot bus to the roof.

All items donated stay in the Antelope Valley, and will benefit children up to age 18 from Grace Resource Center, South Antelope Valley Emergency Services of Palmdale (SAVES), Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley, Children’s Bureau, Antelope Valley Partners for Health, the Child and Family Guidance Center and the Marco & Sandra Johnson Foundation.

AVTA’s Stuff-a-Bus Holiday Toy Drive also will be collecting donations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at the West Palmdale Walmart, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at the West Lancaster Walmart.

Nearly 30 local businesses have already helped AVTA to raise $20,000 to help purchase toys and gifts for the holiday drive, according to AVTA officials.

“The generosity of our major sponsors BYD, Transdev, High Desert Medical Group, Cullen Allstate Insurance, Avail Technologies, Complete Coach Works, Lancaster Jethawks, and OpSec Security makes a huge impact in the lives of many local families,” stated AVTA Board Chair Marvin Crist. “We also want to thank Duke Engineering, Taft Electric, Granite Construction, Hunter Dodge and Kaiser Permanente, whose contributions will help make AVTA’s Stuff-a-Bus a huge success.”

The AVTA Stuff-a-Bus also will participate in the Palmdale Chamber of Commerce “Olde Tyme Christmas” parade from 10 to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14. The parade will start on Avenue S by Yellen Dog Park and will end on 55 Street East in front of Dominic Massari Park.

AVTA will be providing a new pair of socks for the homeless for every new unwrapped toy, gift or clothing item donated to the Stuff-a-Bus toy drive.

“AVTA is committed to partnering with the community each holiday season, bringing joy to those in need,” stated AVTA CEO Macy Neshati. “The key to our success is our staff, volunteers, local residents and sponsors, all working together with the goal of helping kids.”

[Information via news release from the Antelope Valley Transit Authority.]

