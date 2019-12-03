Palmdale to host free holiday craft workshops

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will offer two free holiday craft workshops on this Saturday.

The workshops will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Marie Kerr Park Community Building, located at 39700 30th Street West, and Domenic Massari Park, located at 37716 55th Street East.

Craft choices include a penguin pompom, Mason jar designs, and traditional wooden ornaments.

Patrons who are interested are encouraged to go early as supplies are limited. Wrapping paper will be available to wrap art pieces if desired.

“Be sure to share your creations with us on social media with the hash tags #SeasonOfGiving #ParksMakeLifeBetter #CityofPalmdale,” said Palmdale’s Senior Program Leader Joi Christy.

For more information, call the Marie Kerr Park Community Building at 661-267-5675 or Domenic Massari Park at 661-267-5593.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–