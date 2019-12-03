Home Alone featured as mid-week movie at the Palmdale City Library

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Library continues its Mid-Week Movies program with a showing of the movie Home Alone on Wednesday, Dec. 11.

The showing starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Library, located at 700 East Palmdale Boulevard. Admission and popcorn are free.

In “Home Alone”, 8-year-old Kevin McAllister (Macauley Culkin) must outwit a pair of thieves (Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern) who are planning to rob his house over Christmas when he finds himself home alone after his family accidentally leaves him behind in the rush to get to the airport to spend the holiday in Paris.

The Library hosts a free showing of featured films every Wednesday evening. Upcoming movies scheduled to be shown include a trio of classic Christmas movies on December 18: Frosty the Snowman, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and A Charlie Brown Christmas.

This program is made possible through the support of the Friends of the Palmdale City Library.

For more information, call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600 or or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

