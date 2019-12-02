Woman, 75, killed in head-on collision in Lancaster

LANCASTER – Authorities have identified the female driver who died after her vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with another vehicle in Lancaster.

She was 75-year-old Patricia Palmatier of Lancaster, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

The fatal collision happened around 8:39 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, on East Avenue J, east of 208th Street East, according to the CHP report.

Palmatier was driving a 2008 Toyota Matrix eastbound on Avenue J when her vehicle traveled to the left over the broken yellow line and collided with a Dodge Challenger that was traveling westbound on Avenue J, according to the CHP report.

Palmatier was pronounced dead at scene.

The Challenger’s driver — 20-year-old Daniel Guerrero of Lancaster — was airlifted to Antelope Valley Hospital with major injuries, according to the CHP report.

“Alcohol and or drugs are not suspected to be a factor in this collision,” the CHP report states.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer Rogers at the Antelope Valley CHP office at 661-948-8541.

–