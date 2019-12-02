Suspected DUI teenager leads deputies on pursuit in Palmdale, arrested

PALMDALE – A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of stealing a vehicle and drunken driving following a pursuit in Palmdale on Friday.

An officer spotted the vehicle around 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29. in the area of Avenue R-4 and 25th Street East, and a check of its license plate showed it had been reported stolen, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.

The deputy attempted to pull over the vehicle, but the driver took off and led authorities on a pursuit that ended in the area of Avenue S and 25th Street East at 10:15 p.m., the department said.

Four suspects, including the teenaged driver, were taken into custody, the LASD said.

A source at the scene said deputies used spike strips to take out the front tires, bringing the pursuit to an end, then fired pepper balls into the vehicle when the driver refused to surrender.

There were no reports of injuries as a result of the pursuit.

–