Palmdale Playhouse to host holiday events & activities for all ages

PALMDALE – The Palmdale Playhouse, located at 38334 10th St. East, will present a wide array of holiday entertainment and events beginning with the annual visit from Santa Claus at Santa’s Wonderland beginning on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Jolly Old St. Nick will meet and greet visitors on Tuesdays, Dec. 3, 10 and 17, from 3 to 7 p.m.; Thursdays, Dec. 5, 12 and 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 15, from 2 to 6 p.m.

Admission is free. Photos with Santa are $5 and include a complimentary photo frame gift pack.

“With Santa’s sleigh parked in the lobby, it’s a perfect environment to soak in the wonder and magic of the holiday season,” said Palmdale Recreation Supervisor Annie Pagliaro. “Stop by and enjoy some complimentary refreshments.”

The Ambassador of Americana, Charles Phoenix, will take the Playhouse stage on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 2 p.m., for a special Holiday Jubilee presentation. With his keen expertise, unbridled enthusiasm, and eagle eye for oddball detail, Charles mingles holiday stories with sparkling commentary on colorful vintage Kodachrome slides, his eye-popping edible centerpieces, and “best of” guide to local attractions.

“Get ready to celebrate New Year’s Day, Easter, Fourth of July Halloween, Thanksgiving, and of course, Christmas like never before,” Pagliaro said. Phoenix will sign copies of his latest coffee table book, Holiday Jublilee, during an after show meet and greet. Tickets are $20.

On Saturday, Dec. 14, the popular Singalong with Santa returns for two shows; 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Before each show, Santa’s elves Figgy, Sugar Plum, Jingle, and jangle will help kids handcraft a special holiday keepsake and pen letter to Santa. Then, the audience will join Santa and his crew in the theater for an interactive performance. Tickets are $6 and include a souvenir songbook.

The entertainment switches to dance on Sunday, Dec. 8, at 2 and 7 p.m. as the Tri-Valley Arts Ballet Academy and Palmdale Theatre Dance present The Nutcracker Princess. Grandfather Drosselmeyer tells a fantastical tale about adventures with the Nutcracker Princess. Cousins Marie and Clara find themselves swept into a raging battle between the Nutcracker Princess and her nemesis, the Queen of the Mice. A new take on the age-old beloved ballet, The Nutcracker Princess follows two girls’ journey through their Grandfather’s story into the magical Land of the Sweets, where the Nutcracker Princess presides. Tickets are $12 for adults, and $10 for students, seniors, military and children 12 and under.

The Playhouse’s holiday celebration concludes on a musical note, beginning with the West Coast Classical Adagio String Orchestra, Prelude Strings Orchestra, Jazz Improvisation, West Coast Classical Flute Choir, Wind Ensemble, Encore Strings Orchestra and Chamber orchestra presenting Making Spirits Bright on Friday, Dec. 20, at 7:30 p.m. This joyous family-friendly program will be filled with holiday music favorites. West Coast Classical Jazz Improvisation will close the concert with a jazzy Christmas sound that will have toes tapping. Tickets are $15 for adults, and $10 for seniors and children 12 and under.

Wrapping things up is a presentation by West Coast Classical Concert and Symphonic Orchestras, with Sounds of the Holidays with special guest The Sunday Night Singers on Saturday, Dec. 21, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 22, at 2 p.m. Enjoy a concert full of holiday spirit featuring the distinctive melodies and rhythms of Vivaldi’s “Gloria.” Tickets are $17 for adults, and $12 for seniors and children 12 and under.

Tickets for all Palmdale Playhouse events may be purchased online at www.PalmdalePlayhouse.com, or at the Box Office beginning two hours before each show, 38334 10th St. East. For more information, call 661-267-5684.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

