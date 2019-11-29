DryTown to offer discounted 2020 season, day passes

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s DryTown Water Park is offering discounted season and one day passes for 2020 beginning on Dec. 2.

A special Cyber Monday Sale on Dec. 2 will offer one-day passes for only $12 online at www.DryTownWaterPark.com. The offer is good all day while supplies last.

DryTown season passes will also be available from Dec. 2 through 31 at the lowest price of the season. All season passes purchased online during this sale will include a free one-day pass.

Season passes may only be purchased online at www.drytownwaterpark.com. Palmdale residents should select the “Palmdale Pass” option. Non-residents should select the “Season Pass” option. All sales are final.

“With the holidays upon us, a DryTown Water Park season pass is the perfect stocking stuffer,” said DryTown Manager Tim Miller. “Our online prices will be the lowest they’ll be all next year. Plus, with each season pass purchase, you’ll get a free day pass so you can take a friend.”

DryTown will be open May 23 through Sept. 13 in 2020.

DryTown is the Antelope Valley’s only water park. It is a six-acre Old West mining town-themed aquatic park featuring a 925-foot lazy river, a 35-foot waterslide tower with three waterslides and splashdown pool, a four-lane racer slide, and a 6,000 square foot children’s water playground with spray features. It also features Dusty’s Grill; a General Store with souvenirs and sundries; covered picnic area; and a large grassy area for group outings. Parking is free.

For more information about DryTown, group rates, cabana rentals or private rentals, visit www.DryTownWaterPark.com or call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

