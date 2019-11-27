Palmdale wins APWA’s “Project of the Year” for Amargosa Creek recharge

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale has won the American Public Works Association (APWA) Southern California Chapter’s 2019 Project of the Year Award in the Drainage, Water and Waste Water category for the Upper Amargosa Creek Recharge Project. The award will be presented to the city at APWA’s annual awards banquet in December.

The award-winning project was State Prop 84 funded and consisted of a regional effort between the City of Palmdale, the Antelope Valley – East Kern Water Agency (AVEK), Palmdale Water District (PWD), Los Angeles County Waterworks District (LACWD) and Department of Water Resources (DWR) to improve the reliability of the region’s water supply. Implementation of the project enables the storage of water in the local Antelope Valley Groundwater Basin for use by the region during periods of drought or disruptions in State Water Project operations.

“This project was a culmination of a decade’s worth of planning, design, and construction,” said Palmdale’s Director of Public Works Chuck Heffernan. “It included a number of unique features and challenges that incorporated innovative solutions to regional needs for water storage while bringing in recreational components and environmental protections to enhance the quality of life for the local community.”

Major components of the Upper Amargosa Creek Recharge Project include a new turnout off the California Aqueduct, a mile of 48 inch in diameter pipeline, recharge basins and associated facilities, and nature walking trails with a pedestrian bridge in conjunction with improvement of the flood control channel to prevent flooding.

“The project required substantial coordination in addition to our partners, including the Department of Water Resources Turnouts & Special Projects Division as well as their Grant Divisions and the Department of Fish and Wildlife,” Heffernan noted.

Another benefit of the project includes 2.5 miles of multi-use nature trails with shade structures, educational signage, and landscaping that will connect the community to the local environment. Additionally, the project will preserve natural hillsides and restore and enhance the Native Mojave Desert scrub, riparian vegetation and wildlife habitats along the creek, which will also protect water quality.

For more information, call the Department of Public Works at 661-267-5300.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

