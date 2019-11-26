Passenger, 65, killed in Lancaster traffic crash

LANCASTER – A 73-year-old driver failed to yield the right of way at a Lancaster intersection Monday afternoon, causing a two-vehicle crash that killed his 65-year-old female passenger, authorities said.

The collision happened around 4:55 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, on Avenue D (SR-138) at 60th Street West, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

Leroy G. Wikander, 73, of Rosamond was driving a red 2011 Ford Focus, traveling northbound on 60th Street West as a silver 2000 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup was traveling westbound on Avenue D, according to the CHP report.

Wikander stopped for the posted stop sign at Avenue D and then proceeded into the intersection, failing to yield the right away to the westbound Dodge pickup truck, the CHP report states.

The pickup truck’s driver, 56-year-old Saul B. Lozoya of Lancaster, applied brakes but was unable to avoid a crash, and the front of the pickup struck the back of the Ford Focus, according to the CHP report.

The front passenger in the Ford Focus was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital, where she died of her injuries. Her name has not yet been released, but she was a 65-year-old woman from Rosamond, according to the California Highway Patrol. Wikander was also transported to Antelope Valley Hospital, but no further details were released about the extent of his injuries.

Lozoya (Dodge pickup driver) was not injured in the collision, according to the CHP report.

“Alcohol and/or drugs is not a factor in this collision,” the CHP report states.

Anyone with information regarding this collision in encouraged to contact Officer Spann at the Antelope Valley Area CHP office at 661-948-8541.

