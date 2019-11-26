Lancaster invites community to ‘smart’ streetlight project townhall

LANCASTER – The city of Lancaster, in conjunction with the Criminal Justice Commission, would like to invite the community to take part in an upcoming Town Hall meeting concerning the addition of smart technology to the city’s more than 18,000 streetlights.

The Town Hall meeting will start at 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 9, in the Council Chambers at Lancaster City Hall, located at 44933 Fern Avenue.

“In partnership with anyCOMM Corporation, a computer software company based in northern California, the city is seeking modern, practical solutions to improve city functions utilizing new technologies and the data they provide. With anyCOMM’s video and sensor technology, as well as integrated software, there are opportunities to alleviate traffic congestion, enhance public safety, build a private high-speed citywide network, and boost cellular connectivity throughout Lancaster,”city officials said in a news release.

“Residents are invited to engage with city officials and anyCOMM staff in the Town Hall meeting to discuss the benefits of the project, as well as share public feedback on the plan, which will include the camera surveillance policy,” the news release states.

