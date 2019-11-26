Edwards Federal Credit Union breaks ground with major investment in the Antelope Valley

PALMDALE – Edwards Federal Credit Union broke ground recently for the credit union’s new flagship branch and Administration building scheduled to open in Palmdale in late 2020. The new facility is located at the corner of 10th West and Avenue O-8 in the heart of the Palmdale retail district.

On hand for the event was the credit union’s board of directors, senior management and project manager, representatives from the city of Palmdale, and staff from Level 5, the design/build firm chosen for construction. The new building will be a dual destination location shared by Edwards Federal Credit Union and a coffee retailer on the ground level.

“We know residents of the Antelope Valley have many financial services providers to choose from but they may not be aware that everyone who lives or works in the Antelope Valley is eligible to benefit from Edwards FCU’s low loan rates and excellent services,” said President/CEO Roy MacKinnon. “We look forward to serving the community, and the coffee will be hot next door.”

“We directed our President/CEO to prioritize the hiring of Antelope Valley contractors and trades whenever possible so that we could support local workers within our community,” added EFCU board chairman Ronald Guyadeen.

Some of the local firms already contracted for the project include Antelope Valley Engineering, Sue Mathis Landscape, SoCal Construction, Gall Brothers, KJI Plumbing, Quality Surveying, B&L Fire Protection, Western Mechanical and Bruin Geotechnical Services.

The first floor of the new branch will feature an open floor plan, including a community room that will be made available to outside groups and organizations. The second-floor will include offices for management, accounting, human resources, meeting rooms and a lunch/breakroom for staff. Two drive through ATMs will be on site in addition to two walk-up ATMs and ample parking.

Originally founded on the Edwards Airforce Base in 1962, the credit union is the only financial institution still headquartered in the Antelope Valley. For information on how to join the credit union, visit www.edwardsFCU.org or call 661-952-5945.

[Information via news release from Edwards Federal Credit Union.]