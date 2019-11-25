LA County assessor warns property owners about scams, real estate fraud

LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang is reminding residents about scams and common real estate fraud, especially during the holiday season when unscrupulous individuals have been known to prey on the unsuspecting property owners by way of unsolicited, official-looking mailers.

“Property owners should closely examine any official-looking mailers,” Prang said. “They should be aware of deed scams and unsolicited mailings designed to look as if they’ve been issued by a government agency.”

Prang has combined many of the most common real estate frauds on his website, assessor.lacounty.gov — foreclosure rescue, mortgage elimination, equity skimming, equity fraud, fraudulent loan origination, land fraud and rental fraud, to name just a few.

Prang also reiterates that during the holiday season people may receive unsolicited letters or mailers that appear to be from a government agency that’s asking for money for documents that are either free or of very little cost.

“Unfortunately, there are individuals that try to prey on those that are trusting, especially during the holiday season,” Prang said. “We are here to help and you can contact any one of my five district offices or my main office with any of your questions.”

Prang was first elected in 2014 and re-elected in 2018. He runs the largest office of its kind in the nation, employing 1,400 people with an annual budget cresting near $190 million. The 2019 assessment roll topped out near $1.7 trillion and provides about $17 billion in vital public services.

[Information via news release from the office of Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang.]

