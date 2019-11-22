Student arrested for criminal threats targeting Knight High School

PALMDALE – A 15-year-old boy was arrested Thursday night after he admitted to making online threats targeting William J. “Pete” Knight High School in Palmdale and posting pictures on social media of a person holding a firearm, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, when deputies received “a call for service regarding a threat made for a planned shooting that was going to occur on November 22, 2019, at Pete Knight High School,” according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies responded to the school, on the 37000 block of 70th Street East in Palmdale, to conduct an investigation. They were informed of an on-campus fight that occurred earlier that day which resulted in multiple students being detained and suspended. One of the students involved in that incident was believed to have made the threats against the school, according to the news release.

Deputies conducted a thorough investigation, responding to multiple subjects’ residences and conducting multiple interviews with cooperation from parents, according to the news release.

“Deputies conducted an interview with a male juvenile who admitted to posting the pictures of the teenager holding a firearm and the bullets. He also admitted to writing threatening quotes and posting additional threats online. Deputies formed the opinion [that] the threats constituted to the level of a crime and placed the male juvenile under arrest for criminal threats,” the sheriff’s news release states.

The juvenile was booked and transported to Sylmar Juvenile Hall. He was described only as a 15-year-old student of Pete Knight High School.

“Several additional students were interviewed regarding this incident. They were found to have no involvement with the posting or threats,” the sheriff’s news release states.

No further information about the incident was released.

