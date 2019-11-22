American Classic Christmas coming to Poncitlán Square Nov. 30

PALMDALE – The fifth annual American Classic Christmas will return to Poncitlán Square on Saturday, Nov. 30, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

“American Classic Christmas is a celebration bringing the community together in beautifully decorated Poncitlán Square to enjoy Christmas music and fun attractions for the whole family,” said the event’s co-host Michael Ross.

The festivities will include an opening ceremony featuring The Salvation Army Brass Band, Joyful Praise Bell Choir, a community sing-along lead by Jim Johnson, Mike & Mike Island Music along with other live entertainment. Guests can enjoy complimentary coffee or hot chocolate at the outdoor cafe. Children can receive a sweet treat from the North Pole elves at the Candy Cane Christmas Tree. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on hand to visit as well.

American Classic Christmas is presented by DesArt Entertainment Group and sponsored by The Salvation Army, Blaze Pizza, Mike & Mike Island Music, Keystone Experts & Engineers, Baracoa Cuban Café and Vision Construction Management Inc., with special thanks to the City of Palmdale, Victory Outreach, Palmdale Woman’s Club, Antelope Valley Art and AV YouthBuild.

For more information about the American Classic Christmas, visit www.AmericanClassicChristmas.com or call 661-526-4246.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

