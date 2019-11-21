Palmdale Regional Medical Center earns grade ‘B’ for patient safety

PALMDALE – Palmdale Regional Medical Center was awarded a ‘B’ grade in Leapfrog’s Fall 2019 Hospital Safety Score, which rates how well hospitals protect patients from preventable medical errors, injuries and infections within the hospital.

This ‘B’ grade is one of the most meaningful honors a hospital can achieve, and one of the most valuable indicators for patients looking for a safe place to receive care, according to officials at the Palmdale Regional Medical center.

The Hospital Safety Score is the gold standard rating for patient safety, compiled under the guidance of the nation’s leading patient safety experts and administered by The Leapfrog Group, a national, nonprofit hospital safety watchdog. The first and only hospital safety rating to be peer-reviewed in the Journal of Patient Safety, the Score is free to the public and designed to give consumers information they can use to protect themselves and their families when facing a hospital stay.

“Patient safety has always and will always be a top priority for us,” said CEO Dick Allen. “Our hospital is a trusted member of this community and we will continue to strive for excellence in patient safety and hope to achieve an “A” on the next Safety Grade. Most importantly, we pledge to honor the trust of our patients by being transparent about our progress and working toward the highest possible standard of safety.”

Developed under the guidance of Leapfrog’s Blue Ribbon Expert Panel, the Hospital Safety Score uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to produce a single A, B, C, D, or F score, representing a hospital’s overall capacity to keep patients safe from preventable harm.

The Hospital Safety Score offers a full analysis online of the data and methodology used in determining grades. Patients can also review their hospital’s past safety performance alongside its current grade on the Hospital Safety Score site, allowing them to determine which local hospitals have the best track record in patient safety and which have demonstrated consistent improvement.

To see Palmdale Regional’s score, and to access consumer-friendly tips for patients and loved ones visiting the hospital, visit www.hospitalsafetyscore.org.

[Information via news release from Palmdale Regional Medical Center.]

