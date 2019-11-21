Online fundraiser established for teen skateboarder fatally hit by car

LANCASTER – Loved ones have set up an online fundraiser to help cover funeral expenses for Carlos Ayala-Guzman, the 17-year-old Lancaster boy who was struck and killed by a car as he was bending down in the roadway to pick up his skateboard on Nov. 17.

To donate, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/carlos-a-guzman-tragedy.

The online fundraiser was set up by Machelle Garcia, a neighbor of the family, and the proceeds will be sent directly to the mortuary.

“The family is not asking for any proceeds. I am a neighbor of the family who has been made aware of the situation and I just feel that it is important as a community we gather together and help a family during a very difficult time. Your donation will help as I am sure it will at least help with some of the cost for his services. Hopefully, this will give this young man’s family the opportunity to grieve without any added stress,” Garcia said on the fundraising page.

The fatal collision happened around 6:45 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, on Avenue K near 55th Street West in Lancaster, according to the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

Guzman was in the eastbound lanes of Avenue K when he apparently bent or kneeled down to pick up his skateboard and was struck by a 2012 Subaru Impreza that was traveling eastbound on Avenue K at about 55 MPH, sheriff’s officials said.

The Subaru driver, who stopped and rendered aid, told authorities that he did not see Guzman in the roadway in time to brake effectively. The driver voluntarily submitted to field sobriety tests and it was determined he was not impaired in any way, sheriff’s officials said. The driver’s name was not released.

“This section of roadway is without lighting, and there was no ambient light to help illuminate the roadway. [Guzman] was also wearing a black shirt, making him difficult to be seen,” sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

Previous related story: Teen hit, killed by car in Lancaster

–