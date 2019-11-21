AVH exchanging “Pies for Pints” Nov. 26 & 27

LANCASTER — Thanksgiving is just a few days away, and many of us are prepping for a holiday feast. However, if you participate in the annual Antelope Valley Hospital “Pies for Pints” blood drive, you can skip the baking this year because the hospital will take care of the pies.

To encourage people to give the gift of life by donating blood, an apple or pumpkin pie will be given to the first 20 blood donors on Nov. 26 and 27.

All donors will also receive a cholesterol test, and all blood collected will be used for patients at AV Hospital.

“Blood donations generally decline during the holidays because it is such a busy time for everyone, but the need for blood doesn’t take a holiday. Plus, there tend to be more accidents and emergencies this time of year,” said Ellen Gaines, blood services representative for AV Hospital. “A donation takes less than an hour and can save the lives of countless people, from a newborn child to an elderly neighbor.”

The AV Hospital Blood Donor Center is located at 44105 15th Street West, Suite 305, in Lancaster. The center is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the first and third Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome, or donors can make an appointment by calling 661-949-5622.

[Information via news release from Antelope Valley Hospital.]

