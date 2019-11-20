6 Palmdale deputies receive Lifesaving Awards

PALMDALE – Six deputies assigned to the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station received Lifesaving Awards on Tuesday for taking quick actions that “resulted in the saving or preservation of human life.

According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau:

Deputy Kyle Efflandt and Deputy Jeffrey Shreves, assigned to Palmdale Station, responded to a call of a two-year-old baby not breathing. Upon arrival, deputies learned the toddler drowned in a swimming pool and did not have a pulse. They immediately began to administer CPR. Because they were in a rural area of Littlerock, the deputies were concerned about the possible extended arrival of paramedics and decided to transport the baby to the hospital themselves. Once at the hospital, personnel restored the baby’s pulse and she was stabilized. Medical staff attributed the survival of the baby directly to the actions of the deputies.” “Deputies Matthew Bistline, Kyle Dingman, Robert Hawkins, and Jason Hill, assigned to Palmdale Station, responded to the scene of a deputy-involved shooting, and located the suspect lying on the ground, bleeding profusely from a gunshot wound to the torso. Deputies retrieved their personal trauma kit and applied pressure to the wound until paramedics arrived. Trauma doctors stated the deputies’ actions prolonged the suspect’s life, affording him an opportunity to receive life-saving surgery.”

The six local deputies were among 40 sworn personnel, civilian employees and reserve deputies presented with Lifesaving Awards on Tuesday, Nov. 19, by Sheriff Alex Villanueva and Undersheriff Tim Murakami.

“The Lifesaving Award signifies courage, commitment and selfless consideration toward other human beings. The selfless commitment of those honored… exemplified the pride and commitment of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department to its residents,” sheriff’s officials said in the news release.

For a complete list of all 40 honorees, click here.

