Palmdale’s Family Volunteer Day a success

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s fourth annual Family Volunteer Day, held on Saturday, Nov. 16, was its biggest and most successful to date, according to city officials.

Nearly 280 volunteers, a 35% increase from 2018, donated approximately 837 hours of time participating in a variety of community events.

The day’s accomplishments included:

The painting of the Courson Park “Club House” exterior.

The preparation of Poncitlán Square for the holidays with banners and bows and lamp poles strung with lights.

The assembly of 288 Yappy Hour doggie gift bags, 388 homeless hygiene kits, 300 holiday candy bags and 200 FOG (fats, oils and grease) educational bags.

The creation of 400 Cards for Heroes.

Recycling of 760 pounds of cardboard.

At SAVES, the facility was deep cleaned, the boutique was organized and rotated, the freezer was organized and inventoried, 2,460 pounds of donated clothing was processed, and 375 Thanksgiving holiday food bags containing 7,000 pounds of food to feed 1,391 people were put together.

“Once again our community has stepped up and delivered in a huge way,” said Palmdale’s Community Programs Supervisor and Family Volunteer Day event coordinator Trish Jones, who also coordinated the event. “It’s a great way to bring residents together to do something positive to kick off the holiday season.”

For more information, call Trish Jones at 661-267-5473.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

