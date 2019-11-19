AVTA stuff-a-bus holiday toy drive kicks off Nov. 27

LANCASTER – The Antelope Valley Transit Authority will kick off its annual Stuff-a-Bus Holiday Toy Drive on Nov. 27 at a 1K Gobble Wobble Fun Run at the Antelope Valley Family YMCA, located at 43001 10th Street West in Lancaster.

The Stuff-a-Bus will be accepting donations of new unwrapped items for local kids in need between the hours of 3 and 7 p.m.

AVTA will show its thanks to the community by providing a fresh new pair of socks to the homeless for every toy donated.

“Our partnership with the Antelope Valley Family YMCA and LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger provides the perfect opportunity for us to help those less fortunate,” said Marvin Crist, AVTA Board Chair. “What better way to give thanks for all that we have than to give back to kids in need and those who are homeless? We encourage everyone attending the Gobble Wobble Fun Run to bring a new unwrapped toy and help us ‘Stuff That Bus'”.

The Gobble Wobble Fun Run, which is held the day before the YMCA’s Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot, is a family-friendly event where kids of all ages can race to the finish line and participate with their friends, family and neighbors in helping the community.

“The YMCA is excited to have the Antelope Valley Transit Authority joining LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger this year as presenting sponsors of the 11th Annual Turkey Trot, said Michael Henderson, YMCA Executive Director. “Not only can people participate in the YMCA fundraiser to support YMCA programming in the community, but they can also donate toys and clothing to support children in need and provide socks to the homeless at the same time. It’s three wonderful opportunities to give back to the community during this season of giving thanks.”

The AVTA Stuff-a-Bus Holiday Toy Drive will have two more opportunities for AV residents to donate gifts in December.

On Sunday, Dec. 8, the bus will be accepting donations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the West Palmdale Walmart on 10th Street West. On Sunday, Dec. 15, the bus will be accepting donations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lancaster Walmart on Valley Central Way.

AVTA works with several charitable organizations in the Antelope Valley, who will receive and distribute the toys and gifts collected to local children in our community. These organizations include Grace Resources, SAVES, Antelope Valley Partners for Health, The Child and Family Guidance Center, The Marco and Sandra Johnson Foundation, the Children’s Bureau and The Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley.

“Our Stuff-a-Bus Holiday Toy Drive is an effort that we are all proud to be a part of,” stated Macy Neshati, AVTA Executive Director and CEO. “It’s a holiday tradition that not only helps those in need, but gives many others the opportunity to give back to the community. It’s a win-win for

everyone involved.”

[Information via news release from the Antelope Valley Transit Authority.]

