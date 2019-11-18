Teen hit, killed by car in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A 17-year-old boy died Sunday evening after he was hit by car while apparently bending down to pick up his skateboard in the roadway in Lancaster, authorities said.

It happened around 6:45 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, on Avenue K near 55th Street West in Lancaster, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

The teen was walking west in the eastbound lanes of Avenue K, while a 2012 Subaru Impreza was traveling eastbound on Avenue K at approximately 55 MPH, according to the news release.

“Based upon evidence at the scene, and party/witness statements, it appears as if the pedestrian bent or kneeled down while in the roadway to pick up his skateboard. [The Subaru driver] did not see the pedestrian in the roadway in time to brake effectively and struck the pedestrian. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the news release states. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

The Subaru driver stopped and rendered aid, along with passersby who stopped for the collision, officials said.

“[The Subaru driver] voluntarily submitted to field sobriety tests and it was determined he was not impaired in any way,” the news release states. The driver’s name was not released.

“This section of roadway is without lighting, and there was no ambient light to help illuminate the roadway. The pedestrian was also wearing a black shirt, making him difficult to be seen,” the sheriff’s new release states.

Anyone with witness information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact traffic investigators at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.

